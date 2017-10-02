At the Center of the Equifax Mess: Its Top Lawyer

Continue Reading Below

The board of directors at Equifax is reviewing the actions of Chief Legal Officer John J. Kelley in connection with executives' sales of stock after the company discovered its data security had been breached.

Mystery Bidder is Lobbying Against Chicago Stock Exchange Deal

If political opposition sinks the efforts of a Chinese-led group to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange, one suitor who has stirred up some of the controversy is looking to swoop in.

China's Central Bank Announces Targeted Easing to Boost Small-Business Loans

China's central bank announced it will free up funds for banks that boost lending to small businesses, in a targeted measure to balance support for the economy without aggravating already high corporate debt.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Buyout Firms Drive European Deal Spree

Buyout firms showcased their deal-making prowess in the third quarter in Europe, a potential sign of bigger acquisitions to come from the cash-rich group.

Hedge Funds: Not Dead Yet

Hedge funds, written off less than a year ago as overpriced and underperforming, this year are unexpectedly making money and taking in new cash.

As Emerging Markets Stocks Soar, Investors Look for Safety From a Downturn

Emerging market stocks are on pace for their best year since 2009, but a growing number of investors are seeking protection against a possible downturn.

Fed Fines HSBC $175 Million for Foreign Exchange Trading Practices

The Fed said a former HSBC executive currently on trial misused confidential information while carrying out foreign exchange trades for a client, as it fined the bank $175 million for more broadly failing to supervise its foreign-exchange trading business.

Equifax Board Considers Clawing Back Executives' Compensation

Equifax could announce in coming days that it will claw back compensation from some top executives over its massive data breach.

Bitcoin's Lot: Win Some, Lose Some

Two leading Asian nations took contrasting measures related to cryptocurrencies Friday, with Japan giving exchanges the green light to operate just as South Korea added its weight to a recent global regulatory crackdown.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)