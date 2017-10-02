Google Plans to Help News Publishers Increase Subscriptions

Google is rolling out a package of policies and services to help news publishers increase subscriptions, a move likely to warm its icy relationship with some of the biggest critics of its power over the internet.

Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison Takes Aim at Amazon, Again

Mr. Ellison took aim at the online retail giant, touting Oracle's newest database technology that he claimed his rival can't match.

Facebook Is Still In Denial About Its Biggest Problem

Facebook, which went mainstream as a friendly place to swap baby pictures and cat videos, has yet to fully come to terms with what Russian-paid election ads may have done to its brand and reputation.

Rio Tinto Steams Ahead With First Driverless Ore Train

Trains autonomously hauling iron ore across Australia's arid Pilbara region were meant to transform the mining industry, but the technology proved trickier than expected. Now, Rio Tinto says it has completed a driverless pilot run, operated by people hundreds of miles away.

Global Logistic Properties to Buy Facilities in Europe

Global Logistic Properties Monday announced plans to acquire a portfolio of assets in four European countries totaling 32 million square feet.

NYC Restaurateur Danny Meyer Raises Private-Equity Funds

Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer has gone into the private-equity business, raising $220 million in a fund that is investing in companies that share his employee-centric focus.

Cher Sues Billionaire Entrepreneur Over Stock Sale

Pop star Cher alleges she was duped into selling her shares in a small biotechnology company to billionaire entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong "at a fraction" of their real value.

At the Center of the Equifax Mess: Its Top Lawyer

The board of directors at Equifax is reviewing the actions of Chief Legal Officer John J. Kelley in connection with executives' sales of stock after the company discovered its data security had been breached.

Why Food CEOs Are Rushing for the Exits

Packaged food companies are in trouble, squeezed by changing consumer preferences, more aggressive supermarkets and stagnant prices. More mergers may be on the way.

F1 Loses Out to Motorcycle Grand Prix in Malaysia

The checkered flag fell on Formula One in Malaysia on Sunday, with the Southeast Asian nation hosting its final race before it turns instead to the increasingly popular motorcycle grand prix series that its government perceives as a better value for money.

October 02, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)