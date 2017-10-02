Financials Up on Rate Bets -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose as traders continued to rotate into areas that would benefit from higher interest rates.

In prepared testimony for the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, former Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith said a series of breakdowns in security protocols allowed hackers to gain access to some 143 million Americans' personal information.

China's central bank announced it will free up funds for banks that boost lending to small businesses, as it balances support for the economy with debt concerns.

October 02, 2017 16:41 ET (20:41 GMT)