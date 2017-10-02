Bumble Goes to Work With Bizz Networking Service

In search of a mentor who can help guide your career or looking to pay it forward and share your knowledge with someone just starting out? Dating app Bumble can help.

The company is branching out with a new networking service called Bumble Bizz, which is launching today on iOS in the US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany; just update your Bumble app. Bizz will be available globally, as well as on Android, at some point in the near future, Bumble said.

"This fresh take on networking brings our signature swiping, women-lead app experience to the professional world," Bumble wrote in a blog post. "By empowering women to make the first move in Bumble Bizz, we expect to see the same positive behavior and low abuse rates we've seen on our other platforms."

In the Bumble app, you'll have the option to switch between the main dating service, Bumble's friend-finder BFF, and now Bumble Bizz. To switch modes, just tap the logo at the top of the screen and swipe between them. Each profile you create within Bumble is unique to that mode, and won't appear in all three.

"This means that if you're using Bumble Bizz you won't show up in Bumble BFF or Bumble for dating," the company wrote.

When creating a Bizz account, you can add a headline, some information about yourself, your location, experience, and education. You can also upload photos of your work, if you like.

"Bumble Bizz instantly connects you with potential mentors, industry leaders, brands — and maybe your next business partner," the company wrote.

Bizz uses the same selfie-verification tool found on Bumble for dating and Bumble BFF. "We want users to know that who they are connecting with is the real deal, so if you haven't gotten that blue check yet, take a minute to … get your profile verified!" Bumble advised.

The verification process is simple but unorthodox. Once you tap the verify button that hovers over your profile pic, you'll be presented with a sample selfie. You then take a selfie mimicking that pose and send it to Bumble's verification team. A real person will review it and confirm or reject your verification "in a few minutes."

Bumble said it has facilitated more than 350 million "women-led first moves," and its users have collectively sent more than 3 billion messages to date.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.