Brazil Posted $5.2 Billion Trade Surplus in September

Brazil posted a trade surplus of $5.2 billion in September, down from $5.6 billion in August, the country's trade ministry said Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Brazil exported $18.7 billion worth of goods and services last month, compared with $19.5 billion of exports in August. Imports reached $13.5 in September, down from $13.9 billion in August.

For the year through September, Brazil is running a trade surplus of $53.3 billion, the ministry said.

Economists surveyed by the country's central bank last week forecast a $62 billion trade surplus for this year.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

October 02, 2017 16:05 ET (20:05 GMT)