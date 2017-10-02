Brazil Posted $5.2 Billion Trade Surplus in September

BRASILIA – Brazil posted a trade surplus of $5.2 billion in September, down from $5.6 billion in August, the country's trade ministry said Monday.
Brazil exported $18.7 billion worth of goods and services last month, compared with $19.5 billion of exports in August. Imports reached $13.5 in September, down from $13.9 billion in August.
For the year through September, Brazil is running a trade surplus of $53.3 billion, the ministry said.
Economists surveyed by the country's central bank last week forecast a $62 billion trade surplus for this year.
October 02, 2017 16:05 ET (20:05 GMT)