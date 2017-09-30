What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 30, 2017).

HHS Secretary Price resigned over his use of private jets, and Trump's displeasure over the matter, ending a rocky tenure.

Senate Republicans released their budget blueprint for fiscal 2018, signaling a shift in focus to overhauling the tax code.

Republicans are conflicted in how far their tax plan should go in reducing the amount paid by the rich.

The White House counsel this summer was concerned about the lack of protocols surrounding meetings between Trump and Kushner.

The State Department is cutting staff from the embassy in Havana, as Washington investigates a mysterious spate of illnesses.

Catalan separatists vowed to press on with an independence referendum Sunday despite government efforts to block the ballot.

Google is conducting an internal probe to determine if Russia-linked entities used its ads to try to manipulate voters before the election.

Iraq imposed a flight ban on its Kurdish region, retaliating against the Kurds' vote for secession this week.

