What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The "Trump trade" is making a comeback, reflecting investors' renewed belief in the strength of the economy and fresh hopes for business-boosting policies.

Major stock indexes rose in the third quarter, with the Dow on Friday up 23.89 points to 22405.09.

U.S. officials voted to remove federal oversight of AIG, rescinding the global insurer's designation as a "systemically important financial institution."

Uber's ousted chief is appointing two new directors to the ride-hailing firm's board, a surprise move that would bolster his clout.

Trump's search for the next Fed chair ramped up this week when he interviewed a current and a former central-bank governor for the job.

Proxy-advisory firm ISS is recommending P&G shareholders put Nelson Peltz on the board.

Hudson River Trading is exploring a deal to buy rival Sun Trading amid low volatility and rising costs.

Equifax could announce in coming days that it will claw back compensation from some top executives.

September 30, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)