USDA Grain Stocks: Revised 2016 U.S. Soybeans-Sep 29

Soybeans: Area Planted and Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2016
=============================================================================
Area
State ------------------------------------ Yield Production
Planted Harvested
=============================================================================
------ 1,000 Acres ----- Bushels 1,000 Bushels
AL 420 410 32.0 13,120
AR 3,130 3,100 47.0 145,700
DE 165 163 41.5 6,765
FL 31 29 36.0 1,044
GA 260 240 30.0 7,200
IL 10,100 10,050 59.0 592,950
IN 5,650 5,630 57.5 323,725
IA 9,500 9,440 60.0 566,400
KS 4,050 4,010 48.0 192,480
KY 1,790 1,780 50.0 89,000
LA 1,230 1,190 48.5 57,715
MD 520 515 41.5 21,373
MI 2,070 2,060 50.5 104,030
MN 7,550 7,490 52.0 389,480
MS 2,040 2,020 48.0 96,960
MO 5,600 5,540 49.0 271,460
NE 5,200 5,150 61.0 314,150
NJ 100 98 36.0 3,528
NY 330 320 41.0 13,120
NC 1,690 1,660 35.0 58,100
ND 6,050 5,990 41.5 248,585
OH 4,850 4,840 54.5 263,780
OK 485 470 29.0 13,630
PA 580 575 44.0 25,300
SC 420 405 31.0 12,555
SD 5,200 5,170 49.5 255,915
TN 1,660 1,630 45.0 73,350
TX 165 145 31.0 4,495
VA 610 600 36.0 21,600
WV 27 26 51.0 1,326
WI 1,960 1,950 55.0 107,250
US 83,433 82,696 52.0 4,296,086
=============================================================================
