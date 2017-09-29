On Our Radar

USDA Grain Stocks: Revised 2016 U.S. Soybeans-Sep 29

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Soybeans: Area Planted and Harvested, Yield, and Production by State

Continue Reading Below

and United States, 2016

=============================================================================

Area

State ------------------------------------ Yield Production

Planted Harvested

Continue Reading Below

=============================================================================

------ 1,000 Acres ----- Bushels 1,000 Bushels

AL 420 410 32.0 13,120

AR 3,130 3,100 47.0 145,700

DE 165 163 41.5 6,765

FL 31 29 36.0 1,044

GA 260 240 30.0 7,200

IL 10,100 10,050 59.0 592,950

IN 5,650 5,630 57.5 323,725

IA 9,500 9,440 60.0 566,400

KS 4,050 4,010 48.0 192,480

KY 1,790 1,780 50.0 89,000

LA 1,230 1,190 48.5 57,715

MD 520 515 41.5 21,373

MI 2,070 2,060 50.5 104,030

MN 7,550 7,490 52.0 389,480

MS 2,040 2,020 48.0 96,960

MO 5,600 5,540 49.0 271,460

NE 5,200 5,150 61.0 314,150

NJ 100 98 36.0 3,528

NY 330 320 41.0 13,120

NC 1,690 1,660 35.0 58,100

ND 6,050 5,990 41.5 248,585

OH 4,850 4,840 54.5 263,780

OK 485 470 29.0 13,630

PA 580 575 44.0 25,300

SC 420 405 31.0 12,555

SD 5,200 5,170 49.5 255,915

TN 1,660 1,630 45.0 73,350

TX 165 145 31.0 4,495

VA 610 600 36.0 21,600

WV 27 26 51.0 1,326

WI 1,960 1,950 55.0 107,250

US 83,433 82,696 52.0 4,296,086

=============================================================================

Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)