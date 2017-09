Shares of telecommunications companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into economically cyclical areas.

The return of the "Trump trade," where investors seek out cyclicals as a bet on economic stimulus from tax and regulation cuts, has hurt the performance of defensive sectors such as telecoms and utilities this week.

