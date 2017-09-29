Tech Higher Ahead of Tax Deal -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose amid anticipation of a corporate tax cut.

Amazon.com said it sold $1.6 million of Whole Foods merchandise through its website, hinting at its plans to find new revenue sources for the organic grocer.

Swedish furniture company IKEA agreed to buy Silicon Valley startup TaskRabbit, the online marketplace that connects people with freelancers willing to run errands and do odd jobs. The deal, which IKEA said would help with its digital business, was a surprise combination of one of the world's largest bricks-and-mortar retailers with one of the leaders of the "gig economy."

