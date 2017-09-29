Global Stocks on Track for Quarterly Gains

Global stocks were poised for quarterly gains, although market moves were muted on the final trading day of the month and Spanish shares lagged ahead of an independence referendum in Catalonia.

Eurozone Inflation Points to ECB Caution on QE

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation was unchanged during September and well below the European Central Bank's target as policy makers consider a reduction in a key stimulus measure.

BOE's Carney Signals That U.K. Rate Rise is Near

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said policy makers are likely to raise their key interest rate if the U.K. economy continues on its current course.

BOJ Summary Shows Member in Favor of Further Easing Action

The Bank of Japan should loosen monetary policy further to boost demand, one policy board member said around the time of last week's meeting, according to a summary of opinions of the bank's policy setters released Friday.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Ticked Up in September

U. K. consumers' mood improved slightly in September, a survey published Friday showed, as Britons grew more optimistic about the country's economic situation.

Post-Brexit Phase Inches Onto Negotiating Table

Despite the official word from the EU Thursday that it was unlikely to discuss Britain's future trade relationship for months, some progress on post-Brexit matters might not be so far off, Valentina Pop and Laurence Norman write.

EU on Brexit: Progress Made but Not Enough to Open Trade Talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator warned it could still be months before enough progress is made in talks with the U.K. for the bloc to be ready to discuss a future trade relationship with Britain.

U.S. Second-Quarter GDP Rose 3.1%

U.S. economic output grew at a 3.1% annual rate in the second quarter, slightly stronger than previously thought and marking the best growth in two years.

South Korea Joins Cryptocurrency Crackdown

South Korea will step up inspections of virtual-currency exchanges and has banned so-called initial coin offerings, following the likes of China, the U.S. and Singapore in tightening cryptocurrency regulation.

Japan's Consumer Inflation Accelerates Slightly in August

Japanese consumer prices rose for an eighth straight month and at a faster pace in August in a small sign of progress toward the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target.

