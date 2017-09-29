BOE's Carney Signals That U.K. Rate Rise is Near

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said policy makers are likely to raise their key interest rate if the U.K. economy continues on its current course.

South Korea Joins Cryptocurrency Crackdown

South Korea will step up inspections of virtual-currency exchanges and has banned so-called initial coin offerings, following the likes of China, the U.S. and Singapore in tightening cryptocurrency regulation.

Bitcoin's Lot: Win Some, Lose Some

Two leading Asian nations took contrasting measures related to cryptocurrencies Friday, with Japan giving exchanges the green light to operate just as South Korea added its weight to a recent global regulatory crackdown.

Republican Tax Plan Quickly Hits First Hurdle

A day after announcing their ambitious tax plan, Republicans debated scaling back one of their largest and most controversial proposals: repeal of the individual deduction for state and local taxes.

Sweden's Riksbank Extends Governor Ingves' Mandate

Stefan Ingves' mandate as governor of Riksbank has been extended for a further five years, the general council of Sweden's central bank said.

What Barclays Should Do to Win Back Shareholder Love

Banks need a good story to explain what they are about. Barclays wants to tell a tale of growth, but its audience is struggling to suspend its disbelief.

Calculation Captures Economic Growth's Role in 'Billion-Dollar Disasters'

An economist at Ohio State finds that an important reason for the increase in 'billion-dollar' disasters is that the economy is bigger today than in previous decades.

SEC's Top Cop in New York to Leave Agency

The chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission's New York office plans to leave the agency in October after 17 years, the regulator said.

SEC Chairman Froze Approval of Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

The Securities and Exchange Commission's chairman made the decision to freeze his staff's plan to approve the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a Chinese-led group after consulting about the subject with the White House.

OCC's Noreika Resumes Attack on CFPB's Arbitration Rule

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika renewed his attack on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new arbitration rule, releasing an analysis that he said showed the rule will hurt consumers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)