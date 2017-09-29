Equifax Board Considers Clawing Back Executives' Compensation

Equifax could announce in coming days that it will claw back compensation from some top executives over its massive data breach.

VW Takes New $2.9 Billion Hit From Diesel Scandal

Volkswagen warned that its third-quarter operating result would take a hit of around $2.94 billion as the company continues to grapple with the fallout of the diesel emissions scandal.

Fed Fines HSBC $175 Million for Foreign Exchange Trading Practices

The Fed said a former HSBC executive currently on trial misused confidential information while carrying out foreign exchange trades for a client, as it fined the bank $175 million for more broadly failing to supervise its foreign-exchange trading business.

Hudson River Trading Exploring Deal for Sun Trading

Hudson River Trading, one of the largest U.S. high-speed traders, is exploring a deal to buy rival Sun Trading, people familiar with the situation said, as the once-lucrative business of high-frequency trading is pressured by low volatility and rising costs.

Uber CEO to Meet With London Transport Regulator About Operating License

Uber Technologies Inc.'s new chief executive plans to meet with London's top transport regulator to plead for a reversal of last week's decision to strip the ride-hailing company of its operating license.

Merck Abandons New Hepatitis C Drugs

Merck & Co. is halting development of new hepatitis C treatments after reviewing their effectiveness and determining an abundance of treatments were already available.

Amazon Sells $1.6 Million in Whole Foods' Products in First Month

The e-commerce giant delivered one of the first infusions of cash to the organic grocery chain through its site, providing Whole Foods with the potential for a new mass-market platform.

Boeing, FAA Spar Over Lithium-Battery Safety Tests

Four years after fire-prone batteries temporarily grounded Boeing's 787 airliners, the company is clashing with U.S. regulators over how to prevent similar hazards in the future.

Elon Musk Proposes Making Hypersonic Airliners

The SpaceX chief sketched out ways to use space travel technology to whisk passengers to any destination around the globe in less than an hour.

U.S. Offers Vogtle Nuclear Plant $3.7 Billion in Loan Guarantees

The Trump administration offered an additional $3.7 billion in loan guarantees to a troubled nuclear power plant project in Georgia that is billions over budget and years behind schedule, raising the total federal loan guarantees to $12 billion.

