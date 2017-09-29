VW Takes New $2.9 Billion Hit From Diesel Scandal

Volkswagen warned that its third-quarter operating result would take a hit of around $2.94 billion as the company continues to grapple with the fallout of the diesel emissions scandal.

Fed Fines HSBC $175 Million for Foreign Exchange Trading Practices

The Fed said a former HSBC executive currently on trial misused confidential information while carrying out foreign exchange trades for a client, as it fined the bank $175 million for more broadly failing to supervise its foreign-exchange trading business.

Amazon Sells $1.6 Million in Whole Foods' Products in First Month

The e-commerce giant delivered one of the first infusions of cash to the organic grocery chain through its site, providing Whole Foods with the potential for a new mass-market platform and new revenue.

Merck Abandons New Hepatitis C Drugs

Merck & Co. is halting development of new hepatitis C treatments after reviewing their effectiveness and determining an abundance of treatments, including its own drug, Zepatier, were already available.

Eli Lilly Names Joshua Smiley CFO

Eli Lilly named a new finance chief and announced a number of other executive changes, as the drugmaker contends with layoffs and patent expirations.

Whole Foods Discloses Data Breach

Whole Foods said card-payment information of customers who drank and dined in its taprooms and full-service restaurants has been hacked.

Boeing, FAA Spar Over Lithium-Battery Safety Tests

Four years after fire-prone batteries temporarily grounded Boeing's 787 airliners, the company is clashing with U.S. regulators over how to prevent similar hazards in the future.

Elon Musk Proposes Making Hypersonic Airliners

The SpaceX chief sketched out ways to use space travel technology to whisk passengers to any destination around the globe in less than an hour.

Hudson River Trading Exploring Deal for Sun Trading

Hudson River Trading, one of the largest U.S. high-speed traders, is exploring a deal to buy rival Sun Trading, people familiar with the situation said, as the once-lucrative business of high-frequency trading is pressured by low volatility and rising costs.

What Barclays Should Do to Win Back Shareholder Love

Banks need a good story to explain what they are about. Barclays wants to tell a tale of growth, but its audience is struggling to suspend its disbelief.

September 29, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)