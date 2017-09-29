VW Takes New $2.9 Billion Hit From Diesel Scandal

Volkswagen warned that its third-quarter operating result would take a hit of around $2.94 billion as the company continues to grapple with the fallout of the diesel emissions scandal.

Amazon Sells $1.6 Million in Whole Foods' Products in First Month

The e-commerce giant delivered one of the first infusions of cash to the organic grocery chain through its site, providing Whole Foods with the potential for a new mass-market platform and new revenue.

Eli Lilly Names Joshua Smiley CFO

Eli Lilly named a new finance chief and announced a number of other executive changes, as the drugmaker contends with layoffs and patent expirations.

Whole Foods Discloses Data Breach

Whole Foods said card-payment information of customers who drank and dined in its taprooms and full-service restaurants has been hacked.

Boeing, FAA Spar Over Lithium-Battery Safety Tests

Four years after fire-prone batteries temporarily grounded Boeing's 787 airliners, the company is clashing with U.S. regulators over how to prevent similar hazards in the future.

AbbVie, Amgen Reach Humira Settlement

Drugmakers AbbVie and Amgen reached a patent-dispute settlement requiring Amgen to wait until 2023 to start selling a lower-priced copy of the world's top-selling drug, AbbVie's arthritis treatment Humira, in the U.S.

Invesco to Buy Guggenheim ETF Business for $1.2 Billion

The money manager is broadening its footprint in one of the fastest-growing corners of investing with its purchase of Guggenheim Investments's exchange-traded funds business for $1.2 billion in cash.

Largest U.S. Banks Get More Time for 'Living Wills'

U.S. regulators gave eight of the largest U.S. banks more time to file their next "living will" plans describing how they could fail without needing taxpayer assistance.

Twitter's Disclosure of Russian Activity Sparks Criticism From Lawmakers

Twitter offered its first public information on Russian use of its platform during the U.S. presidential election, but its limited disclosure only fueled criticism from lawmakers who are pushing for greater transparency from internet companies over how their platforms are manipulated.

What Barclays Should Do to Win Back Shareholder Love

Banks need a good story to explain what they are about. Barclays wants to tell a tale of growth, but its audience is struggling to suspend its disbelief.

