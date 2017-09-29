On Our Radar

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder Appointed Rosneft Chairman

By Carlo Martuscelli Features Dow Jones Newswires

Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN.MZ) on Friday elected former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to the position of chairman of the board of directors.

Continue Reading Below

The Russian oil-and-gas company approved the appointment at an extraordinary shareholders meeting held in St. Petersburg. At the meeting, a new board of directors was elected and its number increased to 11 from nine.

Mr. Schroeder is also a non-executive director on the board of Nord Stream AG--a consortium for the construction of an underwater pipeline between Russia and Germany.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)