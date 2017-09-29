Citic to Buy 60% Stake in Star Thrive Investments for HK$1.33 Billion

A unit of Citic Ltd. (0267.HK) has agreed to pay 1.33 billion Hong Kong dollars ($170.2 million) for a controlling stake in Star Thrive Investments Ltd. through a new share sale.
The Hong Kong-listed diversified conglomerate controlled by China's Citic Group Corp. said after markets closed Friday that it plans to buy a 60% stake in Star Thrive.
Star Thrive owns a majority interest in a producer of chloride titanium dioxide, a chemical that can be applied in plastic, ceramic, electronic and cosmetic industries.
