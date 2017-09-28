WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 28

INDEPENDENCE VOTE TESTS CATALONIA'S POLICE FORCE

Mossos d'Esquadra is being asked to prevent an independence referendum from taking place Sunday, but many intend to let the vote go ahead.

ABE FOES UNITE, THREATENING HIS RULE IN JAPAN

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faced one of the biggest threats to his solid hold on power after the leading opposition force agreed to line up behind a new party led by popular Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

ISLAMIC STATE SAYS LEADER RELEASED NEW SPEECH

Islamic State said they released a speech Thursday from the group's leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in which he lashed out against the U.S. as the caliphate he rules continues to contract under multiple military offensives.

FOR KURDS OF IRAQ, WHAT KIND OF INDEPENDENCE---IF ANY?

Over the years, Iraqi Kurds-in part because of their determination to fight Islamic State-assembled many allies around the world. However, Monday's referendum, called while the fight against ISIS remains unfinished, has squandered much of that goodwill.

CHINA TO SHUT DOWN NORTH KOREA-CONNECTED BUSINESSES

North Korean-connected businesses in China must shut down to comply with new United Nations sanctions meant to stymie Pyongyang's missile and nuclear-weapons programs, China's government said.

IN RUSSIA, SPOTLIGHT FALLS ON OIL BOSS

The corruption trial of a former Russian economy minister is casting a spotlight on a Kremlin power struggle and the clout of the country's top oil boss.

THOUSANDS FLEE AS BALI VOLCANO RUMBLES

Thousands of people have fled the area surrounding a volcano on the resort island of Bali that is showing signs of an imminent eruption, Indonesian officials said.

UGANDAN PRESIDENT'S PLAN TO EXTEND RULE TRIGGERS TURMOIL

Street protests, media bans and days of parliamentary brawls are roiling Uganda as President Yoweri Museveni seeks to abolish a constitutional age cap to extend his 31-year rule.

