Whole Foods Investigating Credit-Card Data Breach -- Market Talk

17:32 ET - Amazon's Whole Foods Market is investigating a data breach of payment information for customers who dined and drank in its full-service restaurants and tap rooms. The venues, only present in some of its locations, uses a different point of sale system and grocery store shoppers weren't affected, Whole Foods says. Whole Foods also says Amazon customers were also not affected in the data breach. (imani.moise@wsj.com; @moisenoise)
September 28, 2017 17:47 ET (21:47 GMT)