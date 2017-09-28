What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 28, 2017).

Trump and GOP leaders proposed sharply reducing tax rates on businesses and many individuals, kicking off a major legislative push to overhaul the tax code.

Health insurers appeared likely to offer ACA plans in all U.S. counties next year, despite fears of last-minute exits.

Germany's finance chief is leaving after a vote that handed the conservative bloc its worst loss since 1949.

Iraqi Kurds backed independence in a vote that sparked a backlash from Baghdad and neighbors.

Moore's win in Alabama's GOP Senate primary was a warning shot to incumbents up for re-election in 2018.

Puerto Rico's hospitals are grappling with widespread power losses and dwindling supplies.

The administration plans to assess the ability of refugees to assimilate when deciding whether to admit them, a report says.

A House panel is probing travel by Trump officials after a report that the HHS chief used private jets.

A basketball bribery probe has prompted questions as to whether the alleged activity violates federal law.

Mattis criticized Iran and Russia for continuing to arm and support Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

Died: Hugh Hefner, 91, Playboy magazine founder who helped usher in the sexual revolution.

