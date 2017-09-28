Tech Shares Rise As Roku Fares Well On Debut - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose after one of the stronger initial-public offerings this year. Shares of streaming set-top box maker Roku rallied, quelling concerns of a weak tech IPO market in the wake of mixed results for Blue Apron and Snap. Snap is planning to let advertisers create branded characters that appear in Snapchat user videos and photographs, as it seeks to squeeze advertising dollars from the emerging concept of augmented reality. Toshiba signed an agreement to sell its memory-chip unit for $17.7 billion to a consortium led by buyout firm Bain Capital. Apple and other major tech companies have agreed to provide financing for the deal, as they aimed to strengthen the second largest maker of NAND memory chips after South Korea's Samsung.
