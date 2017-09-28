Roche Gets Switzerland Approval for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

Pharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG (RO.EB) said Thursday it received approval from Swiss regulators for Ocrevus, a treatment for multiple sclerosis, or MS.

Continue Reading Below

"The approval of Ocrevus in Switzerland, the first in Europe, is a significant moment for the Swiss MS community," said Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer and head of global product development.

The treatment is already approved in North and South America, the Middle East, Ukraine and Australia.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2017 01:37 ET (05:37 GMT)