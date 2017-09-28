Personal Income and Consumer Spending on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.2% (24) +0.4%

0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.1% (24) +0.3%

0830 Core PCE Prices Aug +0.2% (22) +0.1%

0945 Chicago PMI Sep 58.5 (12) 58.9

1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 95.0 (18) 95.3*

(Final)

*Sep Prelim Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

September 28, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)