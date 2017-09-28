U.S. Second-Quarter GDP Rose 3.1%

U.S. economic output grew at a 3.1% annual rate in the second quarter, slightly stronger than previously thought and marking the best growth in two years.

EU on Brexit: Progress Made but Not Enough to Open Trade Talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator warned it could still be months before enough progress is made in talks with the U.K. for the bloc to be ready to discuss a future trade relationship with Britain.

Stocks Stall as Bond Yields Move Higher

Stocks showed signs of stalling while bond yields continued to climb on expectations for stronger growth and tighter monetary policy. The Dow industrials fell 0.1%.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits rose last week, at least partially reflecting job loss due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Chinese Yuan Continues Its Drop Against the Dollar

The Chinese yuan continued to drop against the U.S. dollar, extending a reversal this month that shows how vulnerable the currency remains to policy changes from Beijing.

Eurozone Business, Consumer Confidence Surges Despite ECB Signals

Businesses and households across the eurozone were more upbeat about their prospects than at any time in over a decade during September.

Fed's Fischer Says Tools to Deal With Financial Imbalances Are Limited

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer warned that "a major concern of mine is that the U.S. macroprudential tool kit is not large and not yet battle-tested."

Fed's George Still Sees Need for Gradual Rate Rises

Kansas City Fed President Esther George again called for gradual increases to short-term interest rates, saying such moves should help foster sustainable growth and financial stability.

GOP Tax Proposal Expected to Benefit Wall Street Firms

A lower corporate tax rate as called for in the tax framework unveiled by the Trump administration should immediately boost banks' own profits. Bankers expect some pain points, but are confident the benefits will outweigh them.

ECB Can Keep Expansionary Stance as It Tapers, Official Says

Bank of France chief François Villeroy de Galhau said the European Central Bank can reduce the intensity of quantitative easing while maintaining an expansionary stance by holding a large stock of assets.

