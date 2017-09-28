U.S. Second-Quarter GDP Rose 3.1%

U.S. economic output grew at a 3.1% annual rate in the second quarter, slightly stronger than previously thought and marking the best growth in two years.

Global Stocks Stall as Bond Yields Move Higher

Stocks showed signs of stalling while bond yields continued to climb on expectations for stronger growth and tighter monetary policy. Futures pointed to a 0.2% opening decline for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits rose last week, at least partially reflecting job loss due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Chinese Yuan Continues Its Drop Against the Dollar

The Chinese yuan continued to drop against the U.S. dollar Thursday, extending a reversal in fortune this month that shows how vulnerable the currency remains to policy changes from Beijing.

Eurozone Business, Consumer Confidence Surges Despite ECB Signals

Businesses and households across the eurozone were more upbeat about their prospects than at any time in over a decade during September.

GOP Tax Proposal Expected to Benefit Wall Street Firms

A lower corporate tax rate as called for in the tax framework unveiled by the Trump administration should immediately boost banks' own profits. Bankers expect some pain points, but are confident the benefits will outweigh them.

ECB Can Keep Expansionary Stance as It Tapers, Official Says

Bank of France chief François Villeroy de Galhau said the European Central Bank can reduce the intensity of quantitative easing while maintaining an expansionary stance by holding a large stock of assets.

Crude Gets Boost From U.S. Stockpile Data

Oil prices largely held on to their gains on reports that U.S. crude stockpiles declined, despite some profit-taking from investors who cashed in on the recent rally.

WSJ's Daily Shot: U.S. Protectionist Measure Infuriates U.K. and Canada

CFTC Names SEC Official to Top Clearing Post

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has hired longtime Securities and Exchange Commission official Brian Bussey as its director of clearing, a top post overseeing clearinghouses and major derivatives-market participants.

September 28, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)