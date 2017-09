Eurozone Business, Consumer Confidence Surges Despite ECB Signals

Continue Reading Below

Businesses and households across the eurozone were more upbeat about their prospects than at any time in over a decade during September.

Bank Shares Follow Bond Yields Higher

European stocks stalled after five sessions of gains, but global bank shares continued to chase bond yields higher as investors bet on stronger growth and tighter monetary policy.

Gradual Rate Increases Are Right Path, Fed's Rosengren Says

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Eric Rosengren said Wednesday additional rate rises are necessary to prevent the economy from overheating.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Brainard Says More Immigration Could Boost U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said higher immigration levels could help the U.S. economy expand in the coming years as the country's population ages.

St. Louis Fed's Bullard Says Rates Should Stay Right Where They Are

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said short-term interest rates are where they should be, given dim prospects for a significant rebound in economic growth or a surprise boost in inflation this year.

5 Takeaways From the GOP Tax Framework

Republicans released their tax policy framework on Wednesday, kicking off a legislative sprint over the next few months. Here's what you need to know.

South Korea's CPI Rises 2.1% in September

South Korea's headline consumer-price index increased 2.1% in September from a year earlier, with inflation coming in at a slower-than-expected pace.

New Zealand's Central Bank Keeps Rates Unchanged in Wake of Election

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left interest rates unchanged in a widely expected decision just days after a general election that could spell change for the bank's policy mandate.

U.S. Bank Regulators Propose Changes to Capital Rules

U.S. regulators proposed to modify bank capital rules affecting commercial real-estate loans, mortgage-servicing rights and other areas in a move they said responded to industry concerns.

Britain Misses Out as EU Weighs Overhauls London Had Long Sought

As the U.K. incessantly debates the course of Brexit, it risks not recognizing the real substance and possible impact of internal reforms being proposed for the EU, Simon Nixon writes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)