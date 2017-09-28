Twitter Says it Found 201 Accounts Linked to Russia

Continue Reading Below

Twitter Inc. told Congress that 201 accounts linked to Russians sought to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election by spreading misinformation.

Kellogg CEO Bryant to Step Down

Kellogg Co. Chief Executive John Bryant will step down next week, making him the fourth head of a major food company to depart in a tumultuous year for the industry.

Chevron Names Wirth CEO

Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of a vast network of refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Toshiba Signs $17.7 Billion Deal With Bain-Apple Group to Sell Chip Unit

A nearly $18 billion deal for Toshiba Corp.'s memory-chip unit could strengthen the No. 2 player in a fast-growing industry--if the deal survives regulatory and legal hurdles.

Roku Shares Surge in Trading Debut

Roku shares climbed in their trading debut, a welcome sign for the stalled technology IPO market.

Netflix Makes Canada Pledge

Netflix has committed to spend several hundred million dollars to create a stand-alone studio in Canada that will produce and distribute content.

Whitney Tilson to Close Kase Capital Hedge Fund

Whitney Tilson is closing his hedge fund, the latest high-profile investor to close shop amid an extended period of disappointing returns for the industry.

Toyota Motor Sets Up New Electric Car Venture with Mazda, Denso

Toyota Motor Corp. is setting up a venture with Mazda Motor Corp. and automotive supplier Denso Corp. to develop electric vehicles technology, part of a new strategic shift by the car maker into fully electrified engine-powered cars and trucks.

The Wall Street Journal to Stop Publishing Foreign Print Editions

The Wall Street Journal will cease publishing the European and Asian print editions of the newspaper over the next week, as the company shifts its focus to digital amid an increasingly challenged print advertising market.

IKEA Jumps Into 'Gig Economy' With Deal for TaskRabbit

IKEA agreed to acquire Silicon Valley startup TaskRabbit-the online marketplace that connects people with freelancers willing to run errands and do odd jobs-combining the pioneer of the flat pack with a trailblazer of the so-called gig economy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)