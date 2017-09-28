Toshiba Signs $17.7 Billion Deal With Bain-Apple Group to Sell Chip Unit

A nearly $18 billion deal for Toshiba Corp.'s memory-chip unit could strengthen the No. 2 player in a fast-growing industry--if the deal survives regulatory and legal hurdles.

H&M Hit by Discounting, Slowness to Embrace Digital

Shares in Hennes & Mauritz fell sharply after the fashion retailer said profit sank in the third quarter amid a heavy bout of price-cutting and fewer visitors to its stores.

Hain Celestial in Pact With Activist Investor Overhauling Board

Hain Celestial reached an agreement with activist investor Engaged Capital that calls for sweeping changes to the food-and-beverage company's board and opens the door to a possible sale.

Got it Covered: China's First Online-Only Insurer Pops in Market Debut

Shares of China's first online-only insurer rose strongly in its market debut in Hong Kong on Thursday, with ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. providing a boost to what's been a muted year for initial public offerings there.

Etihad Looks to Brit to Chart a New Course

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Aviation Group named a new chief executive to navigate a strategic shift following hefty financial losses from investments in other airlines.

Apple Interested in Advanced LCDs for Some iPhones in 2018

Apple has expressed interest in buying advanced liquid-crystal displays from Japan Display for some iPhones next year, a sign the technology has life despite competition from a newer type of display.

Origin Energy to Sell Lattice Unit

Australia's Origin Energy Ltd. is selling its conventional oil and gas production business for $1.24 billion to slash debt and focus more on exports of chilled coal seam gas to Asia.

'Amazon Effect' Leads Investors to Sour on Retail

Amazon.com's expanding reach is prompting investors to dump shares of retailers far from the U.S. While the "Amazon effect" has been most pronounced in the U.S., investor concern overseas has risen.

Morgan Stanley Chief Says Firm's Brokers Will Maintain Key Position

Morgan Stanley, with its large investment bank and wealth management business, has been cool on the idea that roboadvisers will upend the brokerage business that generates about half of its revenue.

Screen Blues Aren't Over for Many of Apple's Suppliers

Display makers such as Japan Display, LG Display and Sharp are falling behind in the screen arms race as Apple shifts to OLED technology.

