Toshiba Signs $17.7 Billion Deal With Bain-Apple Group to Sell Chip Unit

Toshiba said it has signed a legally binding deal to sell its memory-chip unit to a group led by U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital for $17.7 billion, a big step forward in its effort to repair its damaged finances.

Apple Interested in Advanced LCDs for Some iPhones in 2018

Apple has expressed interest in buying advanced liquid-crystal displays from Japan Display for some iPhones next year, a sign the technology has life despite competition from a newer type of display.

Hain Celestial in Pact With Activist Investor Overhauling Board

Hain Celestial reached an agreement with activist investor Engaged Capital that calls for sweeping changes to the food-and-beverage company's board and opens the door to a possible sale.

'Amazon Effect' Leads Investors to Sour on Retail

Amazon.com's expanding reach is prompting investors to dump shares of retailers far from the U.S. While the "Amazon effect" has been most pronounced in the U.S., investor concern overseas has risen.

H&M Hit by Discounting, Slowness to Embrace Digital

Shares in Hennes & Mauritz fell sharply after the fashion retailer said profit sank in the third quarter amid a heavy bout of price-cutting and fewer visitors to its stores.

Can Roku Be a Tonic for Tech IPOs?

Roku, an early player in streaming television, is hoping for a stock-market debut that could breathe some life into a faded technology IPO scene.

Amazon's New Echos Bring Alexa to the Bedroom and Beyond

Amazon let 10,000 Echos bloom, introducing a half-dozen new products to convince families to put Alexa in a lot more places throughout the home (and even beyond it).

Origin Energy to Sell Lattice Unit

Australia's Origin Energy Ltd. is selling its conventional oil and gas production business for $1.24 billion to slash debt and focus more on exports of chilled coal seam gas to Asia.

Fiat Chrysler, Vehicle Owners to Hold Emissions-Settlement Talks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will hold settlement talks in October with lawyers representing owners of diesel-powered vehicles who sued the auto maker over emissions that allegedly exceeded legal limits.

Morgan Stanley Chief Says Firm's Brokers Will Maintain Key Position

Morgan Stanley, with its large investment bank and wealth management business, has been cool on the idea that roboadvisers will upend the brokerage business that generates about half of its revenue.

September 28, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)