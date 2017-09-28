Health Care Stocks Higher As Regulatory Doubts Fade - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as the outlook for the regulatory regime became less murky. Shares of AbbVie rose after the drug maker struck a deal with Amgen whereby the biotech company would not launch a "biosimilar" version of AbbVie's Humira product in the U.S. until 2023. Washington state is suing opiod maker Purdue Pharma, joining roughly 85 cities, counties and states who have filed lawsuits stemming from local opioid addiction.
