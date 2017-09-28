Energy Shares Up As Oil Futures Hold Near Highs - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers ticked up as oil futures held around the $52-per-barrel level. Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of the oil major's refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive. Brazil held its most successful oil auction ever Wednesday, as a new partnership between state-run Petroleo Brasileiro and Exxon Mobil agreed to pay $1.1 billion for rights to drill in coveted offshore areas.
