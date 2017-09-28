Airports worldwide experiencing major disruptions due to computer glitches

Major airports around the world are experiencing disruptions due to issues with airline check-in systems.

Passengers at airports in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, London, Paris, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland and Australia have reported issues and long lines Thursday morning, as first reported by British news site The Telegraph and confirmed to FOX Business by a Heathrow Airport spokesperson.

We're currently experiencing some technical challenges, but working to have Customers on their way as soon as possible. ^BL — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 28, 2017

“A small number of airlines are currently experiencing intermittent issues with their check-in systems at airports around the world – including at Heathrow,” the spokesperson said.

At Heathrow, the issue is impacting some airlines at Terminals 2,3 and 4, though passengers are still able to check-in for flights.

“The process may take slightly longer than usual,” the spokesperson said. “We are working closely with our airlines to help resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Amadeus, the company whose technology airlines and airports use for check-in, confirmed to FOX Business it is experienced a “network issue” that caused problems for some of their systems.

“Amadeus technical teams took immediate action to identify the cause of the issue and restore services as quickly as possible. That action is ongoing with services gradually being restored,” a company spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement.