What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Alabama Republicans voted decisively to nominate Roy Moore, a former state Supreme Court judge, for a U.S. Senate seat, delivering a rebuke to Trump and the GOP establishment that supported his rival.

Senate Republican leaders scrapped a vote on a bill to dismantle the ACA, ending the latest push to repeal the health-care law.

The GOP is reconsidering plans to cut individual tax rates for the highest-earning households to 35%.

Sen. Corker said he won't run for re-election, becoming the latest center-right GOP lawmaker to retire.

Saudi Arabia lifted the ban on women driving, removing a restriction that had become a symbol of oppression in the kingdom.

An Adidas executive and others face charges in a crackdown on alleged bribery in college basketball.

U.S. officials emphasized diplomacy to ease tensions with North Korea, as the U.S. stepped up sanctions.

North Korea can better target U.S. aircraft with new missiles than in the past, military analysts said.

Trump plans to cap refugee admissions for the coming fiscal year at 45,000, the lowest in decades.

A Palestinian gunman killed three members of Israel's security forces at a West Bank settlement.

