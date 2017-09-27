Gradual Rate Increases Are Right Path, Fed's Rosengren Says

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Eric Rosengren said Wednesday additional rate rises are necessary to prevent the economy from overheating.

Fed's Brainard Says More Immigration Could Boost U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said higher immigration levels could help the U.S. economy expand in the coming years as the country's population ages.

St. Louis Fed's Bullard Says Rates Should Stay Right Where They Are

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said short-term interest rates are where they should be, given dim prospects for a significant rebound in economic growth or a surprise boost in inflation this year.

South Korea's CPI Rises 2.1% in September

South Korea's headline consumer-price index increased 2.1% in September from a year earlier, with inflation coming in at a slower-than-expected pace.

U.S. Bank Regulators Propose Changes to Capital Rules

U.S. regulators proposed to modify bank capital rules affecting commercial real-estate loans, mortgage-servicing rights and other areas in a move they said responded to industry concerns.

Britain Misses Out as EU Weighs Overhauls London Had Long Sought

As the U.K. incessantly debates the course of Brexit, it risks not recognizing the real substance and possible impact of internal reforms being proposed for the EU, Simon Nixon writes.

New York Fed Working to Make Sure Puerto Rican Banks Have Cash They Need

While demand for cash is "extraordinarily high" in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, the New York Fed said that "we have adequate inventory to meet demand from depository institutions on the island."

Progress Made at Latest Nafta Talks, but Uncertainty Remains

The third round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement came to an end Wednesday amid growing pessimism that the U.S. and its counterparts remained far apart on important issues.

Saudi Arabia Sells $12.5 Billion of Bonds

Saudi Arabia sold $12.5 billion worth of bonds, the largest sovereign debt issue this year, as the kingdom taps the international markets again to bolster its finances hurt by lower oil prices.

Family Wealth, Incomes Rose, Fed Survey Says

U.S. families' wealth and incomes rose across the board as the economic recovery continued in recent years, a shift after they stagnated for all but the most well-off in the aftermath of the recession, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.

