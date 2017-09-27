Oil Rally Takes a Breather

Oil prices languished as investors appeared to, at least momentarily, cap robust gains from earlier in the week.

Australia Backs Down From Limiting Gas Exports

Australia's conservative government held back from imposing curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas after producers including Royal Dutch Shell agreed to put more gas into the domestic market to ease energy shortages.

Alstom, Siemens Announce Merger to Create European Train Giant

German industrial giant Siemens agreed to merge its rail operations with French train maker Alstom, aiming to create a European giant with the scale to fight growing competitive threats from state-backed Chinese rivals.

Westinghouse Says Vogtle Nuclear Plant Owners Are Angling for Oversized Recovery

Westinghouse Electric says Georgia Power and other owners of the Vogtle nuclear power plant are angling to get an outsize share of a potential recovery in the company's chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Toyota to Start Making Hybrid Engines in U.S.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it will start production of its first American-made electric-gas hybrid engines, the latest in a series of investments by foreign auto makers to expand operations in the U.S.

Dyson Says It Is Developing Electric Car

Dyson, the British technology company known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and ubiquitous hand dryers, said it was developing an electric car to hit roads by 2020 or 2021.

U.S. Challenges Parker Hannifin's Acquisition of Clarcor

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging Parker Hannifin Corp.'s $4.3 billion acquisition of Clarcor Inc. that closed in February, alleging the deal created an unlawful monopoly.

Brazil Lets In Big Oil Firms After Keeping Them Out for a Decade

With this week's crude auction, Brazil will begin reversing what industry officials say was a disastrous decision in 2007-but it won't generate what it could have made then.

Before U.N. Deadline, China Again Buys North Korean Coal

China resumed North Korean coal imports in August after a nearly half-year hiatus, just before a total United Nations ban on Pyongyang's coal trade took effect.

Oil's Move Higher Now Rests Squarely on U.S. Shoulders

Oil is back in a bull market, but China is slowing down. Oftentimes, those two things aren't compatible.

