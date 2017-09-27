Origin Energy to Sell Lattice Energy Unit

Continue Reading Below

Australia's Origin Energy Ltd. is selling its conventional oil and gas production business for $1.24 billion to slash debt and focus more on exports of chilled coal seam gas to Asia.

Amazon's New Echos Bring Alexa to the Bedroom and Beyond

Amazon let 10,000 Echos bloom, introducing a half-dozen new products to convince families to put Alexa in a lot more places throughout the home (and even beyond it).

Fiat Chrysler, Vehicle Owners to Hold Emissions-Settlement Talks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will hold settlement talks in October with lawyers representing owners of diesel-powered vehicles who sued the auto maker over emissions that allegedly exceeded legal limits.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Stanley Chief Says Firm's Brokers Will Maintain Key Position

Morgan Stanley, with its large investment bank and wealth management business, has been cool on the idea that roboadvisers will upend the brokerage business that generates about half of its revenue.

Citibank Buys $2.17 Billion Toshiba Settlement From Owners of S.C. Nuclear Plant

The owners of an unfinished nuclear power plant in South Carolina have agreed to sell at a discount their shares of a $2.17 billion settlement with Toshiba Corp., which agreed to cover costs for the project which was canceled over the summer.

Bombardier's Shares Fall After Twin Jolts of Bad News

Bombardier Inc.'s share price fell Wednesday after two rivals said Tuesday they'd merge their train operations and the U.S. announced a harsh tariff.

Trump Accuses Facebook of Being 'Anti-Trump'

President Donald Trump said Facebook was biased against him during the election, marking the second time he has sought to rebut the notion that possible manipulation of the social network could have played a role in his election win.

Uber Shutting Down U.S. Car-Leasing Business

Uber Technologies Inc. on Wednesday confirmed it is shutting down its U.S. auto-leasing business, months after it discovered it was losing 18-times more money per vehicle than previously thought.

Google Rolls Out Search, Shopping Ad Changes In Europe

Google has started overhauling millions of search results in Europe.

Amazon's Device Ambitions Speak Volumes

Despite heavy spending, Amazon has managed to boost its profitability over the last couple of years, thanks largely to its growing cloud business, and its investments fuel far more than the Echo devices.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)