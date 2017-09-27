Uber Shutting Down U.S. Car-Leasing Business

Uber Technologies Inc. on Wednesday confirmed it is shutting down its U.S. auto-leasing business, months after it discovered it was losing 18-times more money per vehicle than previously thought.

Donald Trump Accuses Facebook of Being 'Anti-Trump'

President Donald Trump, a post on his Twitter account, said Facebook is acting against him, his second attack on the social network in less than a week after the company agreed to hand over to congressional investigators information related to Russian-backed ads during the election.

Fiat Chrysler, Vehicle Owners to Hold Emissions-Settlement Talks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will hold settlement talks in October with lawyers representing owners of diesel-powered vehicles who sued the auto maker over emissions that allegedly exceeded legal limits.

Morgan Stanley Chief Says Firm's Brokers Will Maintain Key Position

Morgan Stanley, with its large investment bank and wealth management business, has been cool on the idea that roboadvisers will upend the brokerage business that generates about half of its revenue.

Bombardier's Shares Fall After Twin Jolts of Bad News

Bombardier Inc.'s share price fell Wednesday after two rivals said Tuesday they'd merge their train operations and the U.S. announced a harsh tariff.

Apple iPhone X Production Woe Sparked by a Parts Imbalance

Apple Inc. hit a production snag with components crucial to its new iPhone X's facial-recognition system, adding to concerns about extended shortages when sales begin early in November.

Google Rolls Out Search, Shopping Ad Changes In Europe

Google has started overhauling millions of search results in Europe.

Health Insurers Make Final Call on ACA Plans

Health insurers make their final decisions Wednesday on where to offer Affordable Care Act plans next year, and so far there are few signs of a major last-minute exodus from the health law's exchanges, despite companies' nervousness about their future.

Citibank Buys $2.17 Billion Toshiba Settlement From Owners of S.C. Nuclear Plant

The owners of an unfinished nuclear power plant in South Carolina have agreed to sell at a discount their shares of a $2.17 billion settlement with Toshiba Corp., which agreed to cover costs for the project which was canceled over the summer.

Amazon's Device Ambitions Speak Volumes

Despite heavy spending, Amazon has managed to boost its profitability over the last couple of years, thanks largely to its growing cloud business, and its investments fuel far more than the Echo devices.

