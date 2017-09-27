Uber Shutting Down U.S. Car-Leasing Business

Continue Reading Below

Uber Technologies Inc. on Wednesday confirmed it is shutting down its U.S. auto-leasing business, months after it discovered it was losing 18-times more money per vehicle than previously thought.

Donald Trump Accuses Facebook of Being 'Anti-Trump'

President Donald Trump, a post on his Twitter account, said Facebook is acting against him, his second attack on the social network in less than a week after the company agreed to hand over to congressional investigators information related to Russian-backed ads during the election.

Apple iPhone X Production Woe Sparked by a Parts Imbalance

Apple Inc. hit a production snag with components crucial to its new iPhone X's facial-recognition system, adding to concerns about extended shortages when sales begin early in November.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Google Rolls Out Search, Shopping Ad Changes In Europe

Google has started overhauling millions of search results in Europe.

Health Insurers Make Final Call on ACA Plans

Health insurers make their final decisions Wednesday on where to offer Affordable Care Act plans next year, and so far there are few signs of a major last-minute exodus from the health law's exchanges, despite companies' nervousness about their future.

Carlyle Group in Talks to Sell TCW Group Stake

Carlyle Group is in talks to sell a stake in bond manager TCW Group to bidders including Japan's Nippon Life Insurance and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

SEC Probes Departure of PepsiCo's Former Top Lawyer

Federal officials are investigating an allegation by PepsiCo's former top lawyer that the company fired her in retaliation for how she handled an internal probe into potential wrongdoing in Russia.

Fast-Food Chain Sonic Confirms Data Breach

The operator of Sonic Drive-In burger joints acknowledged that its store-payment systems were attacked, leaving some customers' credit and debit cards numbers at risk.

Delphi Automotive Renames Itself 'Aptiv' in Software-Focused Makeover

Delphi Automotive will rename itself Aptiv and that its current CEO, Kevin Clark, will continue to run that part of the company after it splits in two by next March.

Hollywood Studio STX Entertainment Plans Hong Kong IPO

STX Entertainment, a young Hollywood studio behind the "Bad Moms" movie, is planning to raise around $500 million in an initial public offering that could value the company at $3.5 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)