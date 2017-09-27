SEC Probes Departure of PepsiCo's Former Top Lawyer

Federal officials are investigating an allegation by PepsiCo's former top lawyer that the company fired her in retaliation for how she handled an internal probe into potential wrongdoing in Russia.

Apple iPhone X Production Woe Sparked by a Parts Imbalance

Apple Inc. hit a production snag with components crucial to its new iPhone X's facial-recognition system, adding to concerns about extended shortages when sales begin early in November.

Uber vs. London, Round Two: Tribunal Weighs Whether Drivers Are Contractors

As Uber Technologies tries to negotiate with London regulators over its operating license, the ride-hailing company is fighting another battle in Britain with high stakes for its broader business model.

Delphi Automotive Renames Itself 'Aptiv' in Software-Focused Makeover

Delphi Automotive will rename itself Aptiv and that its current CEO, Kevin Clark, will continue to run that part of the company after it splits in two by next March.

The Saudi Workplace App Fueling Bullying Concerns Among U.S. Teens

The secret behind the fast rise of anonymous messaging app Sarahah, created at a Saudi oil company as a corporate feedback tool, is Snapchat.

U.K.'s Theresa May 'Bitterly Disappointed' Over U.S. Bombardier Sanctions

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "bitterly disappointed" by a U.S. decision to place punitive import duties on a new jetliner made by Canada's Bombardier, as her defense secretary said the ruling could jeopardize Boeing Co. contracts with the U.K.

Can Roku Be a Tonic for Tech IPOs?

Roku, an early player in streaming television, is hoping for a stock-market debut that could breathe some life into a faded technology IPO scene.

Fast-Food Chain Sonic Confirms Data Breach

The operator of Sonic Drive-In burger joints acknowledged that its store-payment systems were attacked, leaving some customers' credit and debit cards numbers at risk.

Alstom, Siemens Announce Merger to Create European Train Giant

German industrial giant Siemens agreed to merge its rail operations with French train maker Alstom, aiming to create a European giant with the scale to fight growing competitive threats from state-backed Chinese rivals.

Ford and Lyft Sign Driverless-Car Agreement

Ford Motor and Lyft said they would develop self-driving vehicles for the ride-hailing service, adding to a growing number of alliances between auto makers and tech companies.

September 27, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)