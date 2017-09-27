Nestle to Invest $320 Million in New U.S. Pet-Food Factory

Nestle SA (NESN.EB) said Wednesday it plans to invest 320 million dollars into a new U.S. pet food factory, as part of its strategy to focus on high-growth business categories.

The Swiss food and drink company said that its Missouri-based subsidiary Nestle Purina PetCare Company plans to open a pet-food factory and distribution center in Hartwell, Georgia. The new plant will create 240 new jobs over the next five years and Nestle plans to invest $320 million in the facility until 2023, the company said.

The distribution center is expected to begin operations in 2018, with production following in 2019, Nestle said.

"The Hartwell site will be an excellent location for Purina's first new U.S. factory in 20 years," said John Bear, vice president of manufacturing for Nestle Purina.

