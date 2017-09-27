Materials Slightly Higher as Dollar Rallies on Rate, Tax Outlooks -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers were slightly higher as the dollar rallied against rival currencies.

The dollar rose partly because of comments from Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Tuesday hinting that the central bank was preparing to raise rates in December.

Another factor was the release of the Republican plan for tax cuts, which could bolster U.S. economic growth and thus its currency.

The dollar-sensitive gold market closed with the precious metal at its lowest level in a month. Copper prices rose after reports of a strike at the world's second-largest mine for the metal, in Indonesia.

