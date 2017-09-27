Consumer Companies Higher on Tax-Cut Views -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid optimism about tax cuts.
Continue Reading Below
Sonic Corp., the operator of popular burger chain Sonic Drive-In, said the company that handles its credit-card processing warned of a data breach. Cybersecurity web site Krebs on Security said the breach may have compromised the payment-card information of a large number of customers from Sonic and, possibly, other restaurants.
Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 27, 2017 17:25 ET (21:25 GMT)