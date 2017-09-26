Press Release: The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index Declined Slightly in September

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index Declined Slightly in September

Continue Reading Below

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2017

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index(R) , which had improved marginally in August, declined slightly in September. The Index now stands at 119.8 (1985=100), down from 120.4 in August. The Present Situation Index decreased from 148.4 to 146.1, while the Expectations Index rose marginally from 101.7 last month to 102.2.

The monthly Consumer Confidence Survey(R) , based on a probability-design random sample, is conducted for The Conference Board by Nielsen, a leading global provider of information and analytics around what consumers buy and watch. The cutoff date for the preliminary results was September 18.

"Consumer confidence decreased slightly in September after a marginal improvement in August," said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Confidence in Texas and Florida, however, decreased considerably, as these two states were the most severely impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Despite the slight downtick in confidence, consumers' assessment of current conditions remains quite favorable and their expectations for the short-term suggest the economy will continue expanding at its current pace."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers' assessment of current conditions moderated in September. Those saying business conditions are "good" decreased slightly from 34.5 percent to 33.9 percent, while those saying business conditions are "bad" increased from 13.2 percent to 13.8 percent. Consumers' appraisal of the labor market was also somewhat less upbeat. Those stating jobs are "plentiful" declined from 34.4 percent to 32.6 percent, however, those claiming jobs are "hard to get" decreased marginally from 18.4 percent to 18.1 percent.

Consumers' optimism about the short-term outlook was somewhat better in September. The percentage of consumers expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months rose slightly from 19.8 percent to 20.2 percent, but those expecting business conditions to worsen increased from 8.0 percent to 9.9 percent.

Consumers' outlook for the labor market was more favorable than in August. The proportion expecting more jobs in the months ahead increased from 16.8 percent to 19.5 percent, while those anticipating fewer jobs rose marginally from 13.2 percent to 13.5 percent. Regarding their short-term income prospects, the percentage of consumers expecting an improvement increased moderately from 19.9 percent to 20.5 percent, while the proportion expecting a decline was virtually unchanged at 8.3 percent.

Source: September 2017 Consumer Confidence Survey(R)

The Conference Board

The Conference Board publishes the Consumer Confidence Index(R) , at 10 a.m. ET on the last Tuesday of every month. Subscription information and the technical notes to this series are available on The Conference Board website: https://www.conference-board.org/data/consumerdata.cfm.

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE BOARD

The Conference Board is a global, independent business membership and research association working in the public interest. Our mission is unique: To provide the world's leading organizations with the practical knowledge they need to improve their performance and better serve society. Winner of the Consensus Economics 2016 Forecast Accuracy Award (U.S.), The Conference Board is a non-advocacy, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global performance management company that provides a comprehensive understanding of what consumers watch and buy. Nielsen's Watch segment provides media and advertising clients with Total Audience measurement services for all devices on which content -- video, audio and text -- is consumed. The Buy segment offers consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers the industry's only global view of retail performance measurement. By integrating information from its Watch and Buy segments and other data sources, Nielsen also provides its clients with analytics that help improve performance. Nielsen, an S&P 500 company, has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90 percent of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-consumer-confidence-index-declined-slightly-in-september-300525891.html

SOURCE The Conference Board

/CONTACT: Further information: Carol Courter (212) 339-0232 / courter@conference-board.org, Joseph DiBlasi (781) 308-7935 / joseph.diblasi@conference-board.org

/Web site: http://www.conference-board.org

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2017 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)