India, Indonesia Bonds: The Latest Emerging-Market Darlings

Investors are rushing into the bond markets of India and Indonesia, drawn by rich yields and the rosy growth prospects of countries that a few years ago were considered among the most vulnerable emerging markets.

Global Markets Show Weakness on North Korea Threats

Equity markets in Asia were lower, hurt by fresh threats from North Korea and weakness among key technology stocks.

Fed's Kashkari Again Says Raising Rates A Mistake Given Weak Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari reiterated Monday that he believes raising rates right now is a bad idea.

Fed's Evans: Show Me More Inflation Before a Rate Increase

Charles Evans said he is "open-minded" about raising short-term interest rates soon but wants to see signs of rising inflation before nudging borrowing costs higher.

ECB's Draghi Brushes Off Lucke's Criticism of Policies

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi clashed with a former leader of Germany's ascendant far-right party over the bank's easy-money policies, underlining the frustrations that helped to propel the party into the German parliament.

OPEC's Efforts Pay Off: Oil Is Back in Bull Market

U.S. oil prices returned to bull-market territory while the global benchmark hit a two-year high, as investors gained faith that OPEC will successfully shrink a global supply glut.

Brexit Conundrum: What to Do With Thousands of Derivatives Contracts

The Bank of England said the U.K. and the EU need to reach an agreement to protect the validity of trillions of dollars' worth of derivatives contracts post-Brexit.

CFTC Wants More Firms to Self-Report Wrongdoing

A top U.S. markets regulator unveiled a new enforcement framework that relies more heavily on firms to self-report wrongdoing and gives them new incentives to cooperate with probes.

Hurricane Maria Damage Estimate: As Much as $85 Billion in Insured Losses

Hurricane Maria caused an estimated $40 billion to $85 billion in insured losses, mostly in Puerto Rico, catastrophe-modeling firm AIR Worldwide said Monday.

Senate GOP Aims to Vote on CFPB Rule as Early as Tuesday

Republican leaders in the Senate aim to hold a vote as early as Tuesday on killing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's arbitration rule, according to Senate aides.

September 26, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)