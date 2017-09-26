Equifax CEO Smith to Exit Following Big Data Breach

Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith is leaving the credit-reporting company after a massive data breach under his watch exposed the information of about 143 million Americans.

Lawmakers Criticize SEC Head Over Handling of Hack

Senators criticized the SEC's new leader for how the agency handled a 2016 breach of its cornerstone system for storing market-moving information.

Bank of America Venture Trims 10% of Staff as Part of Digital Push

Bank of America Corp.'s merchant-services joint-venture has laid off about 10% of its staffers as a part of a restructuring, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Legendary Deal Maker Greenhill's New Assignment: His Own Struggling Firm

Greenhill & Co., the investment bank founded 21 years ago by star merger banker Robert Greenhill, has fallen into a prolonged deal-making slump and this week sought a financial lifeline from its founder.

FBI, SEC Look Into Country's Largest 'Green' Lender

Investigators from the FBI and the SEC are looking into business practices at Renovate America Inc., the largest provider of energy-saving, home-improvement loans, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

FANG on Steroids: New Futures Contract Will Magnify Bets on Tech Stocks

There will soon be a new, riskier way to trade one of the buzziest acronyms in the world of technology stocks.

Yellen Defends Fed Rate-Rise Plan Despite 'Mystery' of Low Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the central bank's projection for a gradual path of rate increases over the next few years, but said the Fed could consider a slower pace if low inflation proves persistent.

U.S. Treasury Adds Eight North Korean Banks to Sanctions List

The U.S. Treasury Department named eight North Korean banks and 26 individuals linked to the nation's financial networks to its sanctions list.

Europe's Banks Finally Start Thinking About Mergers

After being whipped by scandals and losses, Europe's banks retreated to their domestic markets to patch up their balance sheets. Now some are starting to look outward again.

Boeing Recruits Insurers to Fill Financing Gap

Boeing Co. has found a new source of financing for jetliner orders that are expected to approach $200 billion a year by the end of the decade: insurance companies.

