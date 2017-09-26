Lawmakers Criticize SEC Chairman Over Handling of Hack

Senators criticized the SEC's new leader for how the agency handled a 2016 breach of its cornerstone system for storing market-moving information.

Legendary Deal Maker Greenhill's New Assignment: His Own Struggling Firm

Greenhill & Co., the investment bank founded 21 years ago by star merger banker Robert Greenhill, has fallen into a prolonged deal-making slump and this week sought a financial lifeline from its founder.

Boeing Recruits Insurers to Fill Financing Gap

Boeing Co. has found a new source of financing for jetliner orders that are expected to approach $200 billion a year by the end of the decade: insurance companies.

FBI, SEC Look Into Country's Largest 'Green' Lender

Investigators from the FBI and the SEC are looking into business practices at Renovate America Inc., the largest provider of energy-saving, home-improvement loans, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Equifax CEO Smith to Exit Following Big Data Breach

Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith is leaving the credit-reporting company after a massive data breach under his watch exposed the information of about 143 million Americans.

Europe's Banks Finally Start Thinking About Mergers

After being whipped by scandals and losses, Europe's banks retreated to their domestic markets to patch up their balance sheets. Now some are starting to look outward again.

Fed's Brainard Warns Labor Disparities Could Affect Economic Growth

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said policy makers should look beyond inflation and headline unemployment to assess the strength of the labor market, as disparities in labor-force participation, income and wealth may have implications for the economy's growth potential.

Fed's Kashkari Again Says Raising Rates A Mistake Given Weak Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari reiterated Monday that he believes raising rates right now is a bad idea.

CFTC Wants More Firms to Self-Report Wrongdoing

A top U.S. markets regulator unveiled a new enforcement framework that relies more heavily on firms to self-report wrongdoing and gives them new incentives to cooperate with probes.

Senate GOP Aims to Vote on CFPB Rule as Early as Tuesday

Republican leaders in the Senate aim to hold a vote as early as Tuesday on killing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's arbitration rule, according to Senate aides.

