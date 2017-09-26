Oil Prices Retreat After Entering Bull Market

Oil prices fell as some investors took profits after U.S. crude entered a bull market on Monday.

Oil's Move Higher Now Rests Squarely on U.S. Shoulders

Oil is back in a bull market, but China is slowing down. Oftentimes, those two things aren't compatible.

Texas Refineries Emitted Pollutants During Harvey Shutdowns

Chemical plants and refineries in Texas spewed exceptionally high amounts of pollutants while shutting down their vast operations for last month's Hurricane Harvey, and again when they restarted, government filings show.

OPEC's Efforts Pay Off: Oil Is Back in Bull Market

U.S. oil prices returned to bull-market territory while the global benchmark hit a two-year high, as investors gained faith that OPEC will successfully shrink a global supply glut.

Brazil Lets In Big Oil Firms After Keeping Them Out for a Decade

With this week's crude auction, Brazil will begin reversing what industry officials say was a disastrous decision in 2007-but it won't generate what it could have made then.

In India, a Big GE Deal Goes Off the Rails

General Electric Co. is in danger of losing one of its largest industrial contracts after a political shake-up in India, highlighting the risk of the conglomerate's chase to win business in far-flung markets by investing heavily in local operations.

GE Agrees to Sell Industrial Unit to ABB for $2.6 Billion

General Electric agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business to Switzerland's ABB in a $2.6 billion deal, a sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial giant.

Natural Gas Poised to Light Up in China

Gas usage by the world's largest energy consumer has lagged the U.S. and other big economies for years. That is about to change.

Iraqi Kurds Vote in Independence Referendum

Kurds began voting Monday in a landmark referendum on independence from Iraq, but risking backlash from Baghdad and the international community, who threaten to isolate and economically cripple the Kurds' semiautonomous region in response.

U.S.-Backed Forces Seize Syrian Gas Plant From Islamic State

U.S.-backed forces said they were advancing through eastern Syria after seizing a gas plant there from Islamic State, striking a blow to the terror group's dwindling finances, which rely heavily on its control of Syria's oil and gas fields.

