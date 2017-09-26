Facebook, NFL Strike Video Deal

The National Football League plans to put game highlights and recaps on Facebook, as the social network works to increase premium video content for its "Watch" platform.

While trying to build a video platform rivaling YouTube, Facebook has been paying producers to offset production costs, offering to license or buy content outright and offering some a share of revenue generated from planned video ads.

Financial terms of the multiyear deal announced Tuesday weren't disclosed. NFL highlights of all regular-season games, the playoffs and the Super Bowl will be available to people globally on Facebook.

The NFL's media division will also distribute uniquely packaged content for Watch, including NFL Turning Point, which documents the drama and strategy on specific games, and Sound FX, which provides highlights from in-game, player audio.

The agreement doesn't include live-streaming games. In April, the league and Amazon.com Inc. reached a deal to stream 10 Thursday night games.

The NFL has been a lighting rod for controversy this week as President Donald Trump and fans have criticized the decisions of players and teams to kneel during the national anthem or not be present on the field.

