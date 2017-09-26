China Communications Construction Plans $3 Billion Convertible Bonds Sale

China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. (1800.HK) plans to sell convertible bonds worth up to 20 billion yuan (US$3 billion) that can be converted to A shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The convertible bonds will be issued for a term of six years and will offer an annual interest rate that will be determined by market conditions and the underwriters for the sale, China Communications said in a regulatory filing with the Hong Kong Exchange late Tuesday.

The company will use the proceeds for infrastructure investments and purchase of engineering ships and mechanical equipment.

