Brazil Current-Account Deficit Narrows in August

Brazil recorded a current-account deficit of $302 million in August, down from a $3.4 billion deficit in July, the country's central bank said Tuesday.

The 12-month current-account deficit narrowed in August to $13.5 billion, or 0.68% of gross domestic product, from a $13.8 billion deficit in July.

Net foreign direct investment rose to $5.1 billion in August from $4.1 billion in July, the central bank said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2017 09:56 ET (13:56 GMT)